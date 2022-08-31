Online scams: Be suspicious of any business proposal that looks too good to be true - NGO to public

Crime & Punishment of Wednesday, 31 August 2022

Source: Ona Tech

In its bid to reduce online scams which are now prevalent in today's digital age, a non-profit organisation, Internet Safety Magazine, has urged the public to be suspicious of any business proposal that seems too good to be true.



The organisation made this known to the public on Saturday, August 20th, 2022 at its weekly lecture on internet safety to educate the public about how to avoid online risks.



Addressing newsmen in Ibadan, the founder, and CEO of the organization, Mr. Rotimi Onadipe noted that cyber criminals are becoming more sophisticated in their strategies to defraud innocent people of their hard-earned money.



He said: Don't be a victim because in most cases, the effects of online scams are destructive to human life. Many victims are still battling depression and other health challenges due to the vast amount of money they lost to internet scammers."



"You must be informed that cyber criminals are very desperate and will always entice you with attractive business proposals but don't fall for their scams. No matter how attractive a business proposal is, when it looks too good to be true, be suspicious."



"Don't be too quick to respond but do a thorough investigation. More importantly, share your experience with experts so that you can be guided properly," he added.