Ongoing SIM card re-registration a ‘senseless’ exercise – GMA Boss Dr. Serebour

General News of Thursday, 20 January 2022

Source: mynewsgh.com

The President of the Ghana Medical Association (GMA), Dr. Frank Serebour has described the ongoing SIM card re-registration exercise as “senseless”



According to him, mobile phone subscribers should be able to do the re-registration exercise at the comfort of their homes with a simple link in the process rather than queue for long hours under that harsh weather.



Speaking on Kumasi-based Angel Fm monitored by MyNewsGh.com, he disclosed that those whose details do not correspond with the Ghana Card after registration must be persons of interest on suspicion they may have tried to outsmart the system.



“You know what and this is my personal opinion and the GMA. This SIM card registration does not make sense to me. If you have your mobile phone, you should be able to sit in your house, do your linking with your card because after all, when you buy the SIM cards you use an ID card to purchase…so they know those who have purchased SIM cards and used whatever ID cards. Let’s link it. After linking if the name of the person does not correspond with details on his ID card, that is the person you invite. If I use my name Frank Serebour to purchase a card and my biometric taken why must I go over that process again?”, he asked



In his view, it is in the interest of the Telecommunication Companies to ensure that subscribers re-register their SIM cards because that is what is keeping them in business.



“In actual fact is the companies that lose if we don’t even register. Assuming without admitting that we all decide that we will not go and re-register so they should block all SIM cards where will be MTN, Vodafone and the rest? They are all gone! The telcos must ensure that there is a smooth process so that there are no long queues in their offices. If it is possible. they should do a house-to-house registration because it is in their interest. In Ghana, we do not take our stands. All of us should not have gone to line up to re-register our SIMS. That is why I say I will not go and queue and re-register. I have sat in my home and I have linked up. If they cut off my line so be it” he stressed.



