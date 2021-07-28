Onga sponsors ADPU cooking competition

General News of Wednesday, 28 July 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Advertiser & Publisher Solutions Ghana Limited, the service providers of AfricaWeb Holdings who are operators of GhanaWeb.com, CamrounWeb.com, MyNigeria.com and TanzaniaWeb.com last Friday, July 23 organised a cooking competition for female staff of the company at its premises in Dzorwulu, Accra.



The mid-year team bonding exercise which was sponsored by Promasidor Ghana under their Onga seasoning brand was the maiden edition and was full of excitement.



The event, put together by the Human Resource and Administrative wing of the company saw five female groups pitted against each other to display their culinary skills.



The five teams were; Spice Gang, Rich Aunties, Hot and Spicy, Jaiye Group and Asanka Delight battling for the best cooks’ title.



Each group were tasked to prepare a full course delicious ‘ongalicious’ meal using Onga spices.



The exciting and well-organized event had three judges who ensured participants followed the laid out rules. Aside showing off their culinary skills with a fusion of tasty spices from onga, the groups were awarded based on hygiene, taste, coordination, and the ability to complete the task on time.



Following a stiff competition, team Hot and Spicy’s ‘ogbono soup with pounded yam’ earned them the title winners of the competition going home with some goodies and cash price.



The ‘slay queens’ Asanka Delight team who prepared ‘ampesi with abom’ proved critics wrong by emerging second. They went away with a hamper and other goodies from Onga.



Team Jaiye secured the third position after preparing ‘United Nations Light Soup with Fufu’ while Spice Gang took the fourth position with their Assorted Jollof Rice and Crispy Fried Chicken.



The Rich Aunties who prepared Banku with Okro Soup and Akple with ‘Abobitadi’ came in fifth.



All participants went home with some products from Onga. It was all merry from beginning to end.



