OneGhana Movement condemns coup comments by #FixTheCountry convener

General News of Monday, 14 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

#FixTheCountry convener threatens to stage coup



Oliver Barker-Vormawor arrested



OneGhana Movement commends police



The OneGhana Movement has condemned the coup comments made by Oliver Barker-Vormawor, a convener of the #FixTheCountry Movement.



Oliver has been charged with treason felony in accordance with section 182 (b) of the Criminal and other Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29) over a social media post in which he threatened to stage a coup if the E-levy that is currently under consideration in parliament is passed into law.



Barker-Vormawor was arrested last Friday at the Kotoka International Airport on his arrival from London and was subsequently detained by the Tema Regional Police Command.



According to the police, “the post contained a clear statement of intent with a possible will to execute a coup in his declaration of intent to subvert the constitution of the Republic of Ghana.”



Reacting to the arrest of the #FixTheCountry convener in a statement, OneGhana Movement’s Justice Abdulai, said that it behoves all citizens to promote and aid in the process of maintaining peace in the country.



“Article 3 (4) of the 1992 constitution enjoins all citizens of Ghana to at all times, as a matter of duty, defend this Constitution against any attempt to suspend or overthrow it. Citizens must therefore not at any time, directly or indirectly, be promoting, aiding, demanding, inciting, or organising any attempt to overthrow our constitution. We therefore condemn in no uncertain terms the publication by Mr. Oliver Barker-Vormawor indicating that he will "do the coup" himself. As a lawyer and a significant personality in the forefront of thought leadership and constructive socio-economic change, we believe Mr. Vormawor must have known better and acted responsibly as a citizen of Ghana,” the statement said.



The statement also commended the police for the proactiveness they exhibited in the matter, picking him up and sending him to court for prosecution.



“We commend the Police for its initial steps into investigating the publication of Mr. Oliver Barker-Vormawor. We, however, demand that he is accorded his full rights guaranteed under the Constitution and treated with absolute human dignity in the management of the investigations or prosecution, if any. The Ghana Police should be reminded of the sensitivity of the case and the public interest in the matter. They must therefore ensure optimum professionalism and reasonability in the management of the case,” it added.



The OneGhana Movement statement also called on all Ghanaians to be mindful of the political unrests happening in the West African sub-region and how they could directly affect Ghana, and work against promoting any such things that could escalate those threats.



“We further wish to urge the general public to be mindful of the insecurity and instability in some of our neighbouring countries in the West African region and their potential effects on Ghana. We must therefore be circumspect in our utterances and actions. We should be reminded that while we have rights as citizens, our rights come with responsibilities, and we must live up to them for the betterment of Ghana,” it said.