One-week observation for dispatch rider who died in Bagbin’s convoy accident

The one-week observation for the dispatch rider of Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin’s convoy, Chief Inspector Abednego Kaachire Kofie, has been held.



The ceremony took place at the Achimota Police Station on Friday, August 13, 2021.



The three deputy Clerks to Parliament, Head of Public Affairs, Kate Addo, and some directors, as well as his colleagues from the security Unit of Parliament, joined the family to mourn with them.



Other high-powered delegations from the Speaker’s Secretariat as well as the Speaker of 7th Parliament, Prof Mike Oquaye were also present.



The policeman, who was also a member of an advanced convoy of Mr Bagbin, was crushed to death at Juaso in the Ashanti Region on August 6, 2021.



The driver of the Nissan Sentra with registration number GT 2173-21, travelling from the Kumasi-Nkawkaw section of the Kumasi-Accra road, in an attempt to overtake the articulated truck ahead of him, crushed the motorbike, killing the rider instantly.



The team was heading to Wa to await the arrival of the Speaker on Saturday when the incident happened.



The late Kaachire joined the Parliamentary dispatch riders in 2009 and had, until his untimely demise, served four consecutive Speakers.



He was known for his soft-spoken nature and gentle demeanour.