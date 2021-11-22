One-third of my salary goes into taxes – Finance minister’s wife

General News of Monday, 22 November 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The government has introduced a new 1.75% electronic levy



Ken Ofori-Atta announced that the e-levy will affect Momo charges



Angela Ofori-Atta says taxes will help develop the country



“I have to pay one third or more of my salary as taxes every month,” the wife of the Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, has said.



Angela Ofori-Atta stated that if it is taxes that will allow the country to get better, then there is no need for Ghanaians to complain.



According to a myjoyonline.com story, the wife of the finance minister made this known in an interview on governance issues at the Volta Fair in Ho where she entreated Ghanaians to bear with the government over its introduction of the new electronic transaction levy.



She added that Ghana can achieve economic and sustainable growth when the citizenry commits to paying taxes.



“If it’s a tax that allows us to have a better life, or in this case, if it’s a tax that allows us to create jobs for young people, then I think it’s worth it.



“I have to pay one third or more of my salary as taxes every month, and I know that there are many people who are not paying taxes, and I know that they would like better roads. They would like when they go to the hospital to get better care; I know that they would like a good Ghana.



“There’s no country that can develop without its citizens contributing, and there are too many people in Ghana not contributing. So I think when we send money to each other to pay for services that are taxed, pretty soon we will figure a way not to pay income tax because that’s the way the world is going,” she said.



The government, in its 2022 Budget Statement and Economic Policy, stated that 1.75% of all electronic transactions would be taxed in what is known as an e-levy.



This levy will affect Momo as well as other digital transactions in the country and has been widely criticized by a cross-section of the public.



