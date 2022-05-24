One suspect in Dansoman daylight robbery arrested

Crime & Punishment of Tuesday, 24 May 2022

The Ghana Police Service has arrested one person involved in a day light robbery which took place at Dansoman last Sunday.



The suspect is one of the two men who attacked and robbed a woman in front of the house while she was returning from church.



In a viral video, armed robbers on a motorbike drove pass the woman and later made a quick turn at her gate.



All of a sudden, one of them jumped from the motorbike and snatched her hand bag.



The woman was pushed to the floor while she tried to prevent the robbers from taking her bag but the robbers kept hitting her until she surrendered it.



The robbers immediately left the scene while the woman took a few steps into her house, shocked by what just happened to her.



However, the police in a press statement said efforts are being to arrest the second suspect.



“A special anti-robbery squad has carried out an intelligence-led operation, in which a robbery suspect was arrested while one other is currently being pursued for a daylight street robbery at Dansoman.



We want to assure the public that we shall get the other suspect to face justice.” The police stated in a release.





