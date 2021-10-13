One stabbed to death in confrontation, four arrested at Bomaa

Crime & Punishment of Wednesday, 13 October 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Two persons suffered stab wounds during a confrontation leading to the death of one victim in a confrontation between some youths at Bomaa in the Tano North District of the Ahafo Region.



Four suspects have been arrested in the stabbing incident which led to the death of a 15-year-old and another victim suffering injuries.



The deceased victim according to a report by Adomonline sighted by GhanaWeb, is Emmanuel Oppong who died while receiving treatment at the Bomaa Government Hospital where the two were rushed for medical attention.



The second victim, who is a 19-year-old identified as Collins Akpabli and a student of Ebenezer International School is said to be stable and currently responding to treatment at the hospital.



Police say they received a report on Monday, October 11, 2021, that some young men had stormed the township of Bomaa to unleash mayhem on reasons yet to be established.



The suspects identified as Maxwell Agyei, 20 years, Gideon Ofosuhene, 20 years, Derrick Oppong, 21 years, and Eric Boateng 20 years, are alleged to have bolted after allegedly stabbing the two victims.



Police, however, say the four were subsequently arrested after intelligence was gathered and have been kept in custody assisting in investigations.



The body of the deceased is said to have been taken to the Tepa Government Hospital for preservation and autopsy.