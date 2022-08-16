One shot dead, others injured in an armed robbery attack in Wassa Akropong

Crime & Punishment of Tuesday, 16 August 2022

A dawn attack on a branch of Goil Fuel Station left two people injured and one person dead.



Prosper Dotse Kugbleafe, the deceased, is a retired army officer who worked as a security guard at the station.



The tragic incident occurred on Monday around 2:00 a.m. at the Wassa Akropong Goil Fuel Station.



Awudu Issaka, the Operations Manager for Goil, stated that he received a call around 4 a.m. reporting that his station at Wassa Akropong had been attacked by robbers.



He stated that as they were rushing from Kumasi to the location, another call came in saying that one of their security officers, Prosper, had been killed during the raid.



He went on to say that one of the robbers slapped the supermarket attendant after they asked for a safety key [which he had no idea what it was].



The operations manager noted that the supermarket attendant currently has problems with his eye as a result of the nature of the slap.



Mr. Awudu claims that another employee was hit in the head with the gun retrieved from the deceased security guard, causing him to fall. According to CCTV footage, one of the robbers attempted to shoot the staff, but the gun did not fire.



He went on to say that the robbers eventually fled after a second security officer stationed at the fuel station began firing.



He described how the other security guards began shooting and even ran after the robbers. "He could have shot one if he had been close enough, but we don’t know if he was hit or not.



"My heartfelt condolences go out to the family," he added