One shot dead in Prampram over chieftaincy dispute

Crime & Punishment of Tuesday, 26 October 2021

Source: kasapafmonline.com

One person has been shot dead at Prampram in the Greater Accra Region following a protracted chieftaincy issue in the town on Tuesday around 3:00 am.



The deceased, Nii Otu Sei Klo, who’s the Head of Family of the Kley Wetsotse which is one of the clan houses in the Prampram Traditional Area was gunned down by unknown assailants.



He was reportedly in a meeting with other kingmakers at the shrine house when he was shot dead.



Two other senior members of the Anner Wey royal gates who were also in the meeting sustained life-threatening injuries and are currently on admission at the Tema General Hospital.



A statement signed by C/Inspr. Stella Dede Dzakpasu, Acting PRO of Tema Regional Police Command said the Regional Police Commander is leading a team of investigators to the scene of the crime.



The statement added that investigation into the incident has commenced and updates will be communicated soon.