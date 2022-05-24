One shot dead, five arrested in renewed clashes

Regional News of Tuesday, 24 May 2022

Source: angelonline.com.gh

The Upper East Regional Police Command has said that one person has been shot dead following renewed communal conflict between residents of Doba in the Kassena-Nankana Municipality and Kandiga in the Kassena-Nankana West District of the Upper East Region.

The police added that five people have also been arrested in connection with the clash and are in police custody assisting with investigations.



The said clashes, which occurred on Sunday evening, May 22, 2022, was in relation to a recent land dispute in the area between the chiefs and people of the two communities.



According to the Public Relations Officer of Upper East Regional Police Command, Assistant Superintendent of Police, David Fianko-Okyere, calm has been restored to the area following police and military intervention.



“When the gunshots were heard, the police and military moved in and contained the situation. Calm has been restored in the area. One person was shot dead, and five persons were arrested in connection with the disturbances. Investigations are ongoing, and they will be processed for court for a decision to be made on them”, a Citi Newsroom report quoted him.