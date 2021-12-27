One reported dead, scores injured in renewed shooting in Bawku

Crime & Punishment of Monday, 27 December 2021

Source: starrfm.com.gh

One person has been reported dead and several others injured after hours of sporadic shooting in Bawku in the Upper East Region.



This incident follows a similar one weeks ago which forced government to impose a curfew in the area.



Reports say the shooting is due to demands from a faction to have the funeral of a chief who passed on 41 years ago performed in the area.



Curfew



The Ministry of Interior has by Executive Instrument imposed a curfew on Bawku Municipality and its environs in the Upper East Region.



The curfew takes effect from 4:00pm to 6:00am Wednesday 24th November, 2021.



In a press release, the Ministry indicated that the imposition has been as a result of insecurity in the Municipality and subsequently advised by the Upper East Regional Security Council.



“Government calls on the Chiefs, Elders, Opinion Leaders, Youth and people of the area to exercise restraint in the face of the challenges confronting them as well as to use non-violent means to channel their energies into ensuring peace,” the Minister for Interior, Ambrose Dery cautioned.