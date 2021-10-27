You are here: HomeNews2021 10 27Article 1389082

General News of Wednesday, 27 October 2021

Disclaimer

Source: GNA

One perpetrator of defilement should be castrated as a scapegoat - NPC boss

« Prev

Next »

Comments (7)

Listen to Article

Dr. Leticia Adelaide Appiah, Executive Director, National Population Council Dr. Leticia Adelaide Appiah, Executive Director, National Population Council

Dr. Leticia Adelaide Appiah, Executive Director, National Population Council, has called for intensive punishment including castration for those who defile children to deter others.

“I think one of those who defile children should be castrated. I am telling you that the devil who they claim causes that will leave all of them at once,” she told the Ghana News Agency.

Dr. Appiah who made the remark in an interview with the Ghana News Agency while speaking on lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer and intersex (LGBTQI), said it was only prudent that the nation did not forget about other forms of malpractices that heavily had negative impacts on the lives of children and other vulnerable people.

“If we really want the quality of life for our people, how much are we angry about rape, defilement, pedophiles, teenage pregnancies, and child marriage among others which hurt people, especially those who are more vulnerable.

“We are all talking about the LGBTQI and we forget about the children and other things they could be going through and they are there listening, saying if this LGBTQI is mainly adult issue, then what about us. Some are being defiled, some are being gang raped, and nobody cares. You think when they grow up, they should care? You sow bitterness and you reap bitterness,” she added.

Dr. Appiah asked parents and guardians to be mindful of children who were constitutionally in their care.

“Adults are to make their own decisions and bear the consequences, but children are to be protected. If you protect a child, you protect society and with how you are protected and trained as a child, you will grow with it and it will inform your values.

“When we close our doors and go to bed, do we care about those on the streets, mainly children? So are we exposing them to people who can take advantage of them? In countries, where they really abhor pedophiles, they make it public and publish their details across the media to protect children,’ she said.

The Executive Director recommended that profiles of pedophiles and those who defiled children be publicized to make parents and children conscious of such people to stay safe.

Join our Newsletter

Sports

President Akufo-Addo receives the Queens relay baton

Akufo Addo receives Queen’s Relay Baton as it makes journey around the world

Business

Anthony Mensah Dzamefe, CEO Caveman Watches

Caveman Watches was birthed out of curiosity- CEO

Entertainment

Shatta Wale was granted bail on Monday after spending after spending four days in prison

God is alive - Shatta Wale speaks after coming out of prison

Africa

Joshua Milton Blahyi was a notorious Liberian warlord. Public Domain Image

The chilling story of a Liberian warlord-turned-preacher

Opinions

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

My articles against Akufo-Addo was to put him on the right track but Ghanaians think I hate him