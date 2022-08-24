One old student, one level 200 student remanded for their involvement in KNUST riot

Crime & Punishment of Wednesday, 24 August 2022

The ongoing Police investigation into the rioting at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) has led to the arrest of two more suspects.



Suspect Francis Tutu Atuahene, alias Aroma, who is a level 200 student of the university was captured in a video holding an offensive weapon among others during the riot.



Suspect Daniel Osei Bonsu alias Saint, a former student of the university who completed in the year 2020 was also captured with others destroying property on the university campus.



The two were put before the Asokore Mampong Magistrate Court and have been remanded into police custody to reappear on 8th September 2022.



This brings to three the number of persons so far arrested.



An investigation is still ongoing to get all other perpetrators arrested.



