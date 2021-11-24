One of three Dabala jailbreakers arrested, two on the run

Crime & Punishment of Wednesday, 24 November 2021
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Suspects break jail after creating a hole in cell wall
Mawuli Azumah recaptured by police at Vekon
Police on manhunt for two more jailbreakers
A remand prisoner who escaped from jail together with two others has been recaptured by Police at Dabala in the South Tongu District of the Volta Region.
Mawuli Azumah is said to have escaped from jail together with Sena Torme, who is on remand for murder, and Yakubu Abdullah, sentenced to 18 years imprisonment and awaiting COVID-19 test results to begin his sentence.
The three according to a GNA report sighted by GhanaWeb escaped from jail at night on November 21, 2021, after creating a hole in the wall of the cell which they shared.
However, Azumah was recaptured at Vekon in the Sogakope area upon a tip off.
Head of Public Affairs for the Volta Regional Police Command, DSP Effia Tenge notes that fervent search is underway to apprehend the remaining suspects.
She has thus appealed to the public to the police by assisting the police with information that can lead to the arrest of the fugitives.