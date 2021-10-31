One of the injured Police Officers in Walewale-Bolga crash dies

Regional News of Sunday, 31 October 2021

Source: 3news.com

The Police have announced in a statement on Sunday, October 31 that one of the injured Police Officers in the Walewale-Bolgatanga Road Accident has passed on



On Friday, 22nd October 2021, the Police Administration airlifted three Police officers from Tamale to Accra for intensive medical care.



Earlier, two out of five police officers who were involved in the accident died after they were sent on a special assignment have been airlifted to Accra by the Police administration.



Their bodies were airlifted to the police hospital in Accra for preservation.



