One million more jobs coming - Akufo-Addo

General News of Wednesday, 21 July 2021

Source: classfmonline.com

The government will be announcing plans of creating someone million jobs soon when the Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta presents the mid-year budget review for the 2021 Financial Year in Parliament on Thursday, July 29, 2021.



This was announced by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in his Eid al-Adha address in Accra on Tuesday, 20 July 2021.



The jobs, according to the President, will come under the Ghana COVID-19 Alleviation and Revitalization of Enterprises Support (Ghana CARES) programme, and will be created over a three-year period.



Nana Akufo-Addo said: “As has been well-publicized, a few days ago, the Ministry of Finance granted financial clearance to the Ministry of Education and the security services for the recruitment of some 11,800 people to beef up their operations. It does not end there. We will through interventions to be set out in the mid-year budget review announce plans for the creation of some one million more jobs under the Ghana CARES ‘Obaatampa’ project over the course of the next 3 years.”



“We are determined to pursue our agenda for jobs creation in order to give opportunities for our youth to nurture their talents for the development of our country,” he added.



Mr Ofori-Atta last week gave financial clearance for the recruitment of close to 12,000 people into the police, prisons, immigration and education services.



A total of 11,840 jobs are available to be filled.



The clearance covers the Ministry for the Interior, Ministry of National Security and the Ministry of Education.



The financial clearance, communicated in six separate letters to the respective institutions, said the recruitments will take place on 1 August 2021.



Four of the letters were addressed to the Ministry for the Interior under whose wings the Ghana Police Service, Ghana National Fire Service, Ghana Immigration Service and Ghana Prisons Service fall.



One was addressed to the Ministry of Education and the other to the Ministry of National Security.



