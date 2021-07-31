One million jobs won’t come from the government sector – Kumah

Politics of Saturday, 31 July 2021

Source: 3news.com

A deputy Minister of Finance, John Kumah, has said the one million expected to be created for the youths of this country will not be in the government sector.



He said on the Key Points on TV3 Saturday, July 31 that the government is going to work with the private sector to make those jobs available.



“When we talk about one million jobs we are not talking about jobs in the government sector."



“We are going to do that through a number of government agencies, the National Entrepreneurship Programme, the Ghana Enterprises Agency and the Youth Employment agencies. So we are going to push for job creation in the private sector as well,” the Ejisu lawmaker told host of the programme Abena Tabi.



His comments come after the Finance Minister Ken Ofori Atta has announced the setting up of a scheme to help the youth set up businesses across the country.



To be referred to as ‘Youth Banc’, the scheme will be championed by the Enterprise and Youth Support Fund (EYSF).



Addressing members of Parliament (MPs) on Thursday, July 29 as part of the presentation on the mid-year review of the 2021 budget, Mr Ofori-Atta admitted that the issue of employment and jobs for the youth has been a worry to the government.



This, he stressed, has been exacerbated by the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.



Therefore, Mr Ofori-Atta said government is easing the restrictions in the private sector to enable businesses expand and create jobs for the youth.



“We aim to empower our youth to be at ease and venture into business.”



He said government has targeted a ‘1-million Jobs’ initiative to aggressively respond to the needs of the youth.



“Mr. Speaker, the Enterprise and Youth Support Fund, which aligns with Government’s overall strategy of developing a competitive and viable private sector economy, will Set up a ‘Youth banc’ with the aim of financing youth-led start-up businesses across the country.



“As part of this initiative, an online investment hub will be established for youth across the country to access information for the purpose of establishing businesses.



“Under this initiative, it is estimated that over 100,000 jobs will be created.”