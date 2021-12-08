One million US-donated vaccines arrive in Ghana

General News of Wednesday, 8 December 2021

The US have donated over 5million vaccines to Ghana



Donation to accelerate Ghana’s vaccination processes



Prez Akufo-Addo says over 5million Ghanaians have been vaccinated so far



Ghana’s robust COVID-19 vaccination campaign continues to receive a boost with donations through the COVAX Facility.



The donations are in fulfilment of pledges made by the governments to contribute to COVAX.



The successful management of the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent vaccine rollout in Ghana, as has been hailed by many, is partly been attributed to such strong support from partners.



Ambassador Stephanie Sullivan handed over one million Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine doses to Ghana today. Since September, the United States has donated 5.3 million COVID-19 vaccine doses to the Ghanaian people.





Ambassador Sullivan joined representatives of UNICEF, the Government of Denmark, and Ghana’s Ministry of Health at Accra Kotoka International Airport this morning for the donation.



The Government of Denmark is also delivering a vaccine donation to Ghana today.



“Now is the time for Ghanaians to get their jabs. The vaccines, donated on behalf of the American people, are here. These doses are the same safe and effective vaccines used in the United States. We can beat this pandemic together, but it starts with each eligible person getting their jab,” said U.S. Ambassador Sullivan.



The vaccines donated by the United States were delivered through COVAX. According to the United States government, President Biden has committed to donating 1.2 billion doses worldwide and the U.S. Government has already shared more than 300 million doses, including 90 million in Sub-Saharan Africa.



