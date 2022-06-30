One hospitalised due to hunger as other protesters denied food – Opare Addo discloses

General News of Thursday, 30 June 2022

Lawyer for arrested Arise Ghana protesters denied access to them



Lawyer for arrested protesters gives police up to 4pm to release them



Phase two of Arise Ghana demo ended on June 29



The lawyer for some of the Arise Ghana protesters, George Opare Addo, has indicated that those arrested following the Tuesday, June 28, 2022, chaos at the Obra Spot, were left to starve in police custody, a 3news.com report has said.



According to him, one of the 29 protestors who were arrested and kept in police custody, is still hospitalized because he had to be rushed to the hospital due to the severe impact of the hunger on him.



He disclosed that when they got to the Police Headquarters, they were denied entry and access to the protestors despite presenting themselves as their legal counsel.



He added that they sought permission to give the protesters food but they were still denied.



Meanwhile, he said the other 28 are currently being held at the Tesano, Osu, Ministries, La, and Nima Police Stations.



“We got to the police headquarters around 9:30pm to present ourselves as legal counsel to the arrested protesters but they refused us entry and access to them.



"No matter what we said, they still refused us. We opted that they should allow us to give them food because they were hungry but they denied us”, he said.



Lawyer Opare therefore emphasized that if the police do not grant the arrested protesters a police inquiry bail by 4PM on June 30, 2022, it would be a blatant violation of the rights of the suspects since the 48 hours lawful custody would have elapsed.



