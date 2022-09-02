One feared dead, several passengers injured in a gory accident on Tema Motorway

Regional News of Friday, 2 September 2022

Source: SVTV Africa

A gory accident occurred on the Tema Motorway Monday, September 1, before noon with several passengers, including babies sustaining injuries and one feared dead.



A victim’s account indicated that the commercial vehicle was headed to Accra from Tema at a top speed. According to Yaw Osei, the passengers complained, but the driver ignored them.



“One of the tyres at the back burst, and the car somersaulted. The passengers complained, but he did not listen,” he told SVTV Africa.



Another eyewitness speculated that the bus driver might have applied brakes when the tyre burst. As a result, the bus somersaulted onto the other lane leading to Tema.



DJ Nyaami, who arrived at the scene at 10:30 am after the accident had occurred, stated that an ambulance arrived 40 minutes later. However, police officers were at the location of the incident.



Onlookers helped carry injured victims into a private car before the ambulance arrived at the scene.



Another witness added that the vehicle driver with the number plate GS 8915-17 was nowhere to be found.