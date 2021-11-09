One feared dead, another in critical condition in Damongo highway accident

Regional News of Tuesday, 9 November 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

One person is in critical condition while another is feared to have died in an accident on the Damongo-Busunu highway in the Savannah Region.



The accident according to a report by Myjoyonline sighted by GhanaWeb, involved a saloon car with registration number NR 86-18 and a tricycle, popularly known as Motor King (Aboboyaa.)



According to an eyewitness account, the saloon car and the tricycle were both moving from Busunu towards Damongo when the saloon car allegedly ran into the tricycle forcing the rider of the machine onto the road with blood oozing from his head and nose.



The rider and the driver were said to be the only victims involved in the accident. Also, the saloon car had its bumper smashed from the impact and the tricycle was said to have been destroyed with the maize it carried, completely scattered on the road.



While the rider is reported to be feared dead, the driver is said to have sustained some injuries and has been admitted to the West Gonja Hospital for medical attention.