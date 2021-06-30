One dead, several injured in ghastly accident close to Airport police station

General News of Wednesday, 30 June 2021

A fatal motor accident occurred at the Airport police station traffic light in Accra on Wednesday, June 30.



A video posted on Twitter and sighted by GhanaWeb showed that a number of cars and motorbikes had been involved in the crash which according to bystanders had claimed the life of one person.



Two motorbike riders are seen lying on the road with their bikes smashed, one of them with badly torn clothes is also captured cringing in pain apparently from the impact of the crash.



Some bystanders are heard discussing what had caused the crash whiles about four cars involved in the incident are stationed at different parts of the scene, a small white car is pictured in a ditch.



That part of the highway was subsequently closed to traffic due to the crash.



The videos reveal the level of damage and the intensity of the accident with some car parts smashed beyond repairs.



A police officer could also be seen at the accident scene.



