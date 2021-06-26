One dead, four in critical condition after fatal accident at Gomoa Potsin

Regional News of Saturday, 26 June 2021

Source: kasapafmonline.com

One person has died while four others are currently in critical condition after a ghastly accident at Gomoa Potsin on the Kasoa-Cape Coast highway in the Central Region Saturday morning.



A Mitsubishi Sportero car with registration number ER 75-18 had a head-on collision with a Toyota Fortuner, GN 307-12.



An eyewitness told EIB Network Central Regional Correspondent, Yaw Boagyan that both cars were from Accra heading towards Cape Coast, and along the line, the driver of the Mitsubishi attempted to overtake the Toyota Fortuner but failed.



In the process, the car veered off the road and somersaulted into a gulley killing one passenger instantly whilst three others sustained various degrees of injuries.



The badly injured persons have been rushed to the Winneba Trauma and Specialist Hospital for treatment while the deceased has been conveyed to morgue for preservation.



The Gomoa Potsin Police have commenced investigations.