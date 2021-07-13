One dead, eight others injured in an accident at Gomoa Otsew

General News of Tuesday, 13 July 2021

Source: GNA

One person died instantly and eight others sustained various degree of injuries in an accident that occurred last Sunday, July 11, at Gomoa Otsew near the Winneba junction on the Accra-Cape Coast Highway.



Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Mr. Moses Osakonor of the Apam District Police Command told the Ghana News Agency that the accident happened at around 0430 hours.



He said one Edwin aged 43, now deceased was in charge of a V/W Sprinter bus with registration number GW6682-20 loaded with goods with eight persons on board from Accra towards Takoradi.



According to DSP Osakonor, on reaching a section of the road near Gomoa Otsew along the Winneba-Mankessim Highway, one of the rear tyres busted making the driver to lose control of the steering wheel so the car veered off the road and consequently fell into a ditch.



He said the driver died instantly while the eight others sustained various degrees of injuries.



He said the victims were rushed to Trauma and Specialist Hospital at Winneba for treatment, while the body of the driver had since been deposited at the same hospital mortuary for preservation and autopsy.



DSP Osakonor, raised concern about the careless and inconsiderate manner

Most commercial drivers speed on the road leading to accidents, and cautioned them to be careful to avoid needless deaths.