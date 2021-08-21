One dead, 9 injured in violent clashes at Assin Bereku

General News of Saturday, 21 August 2021

Source: ghanaguardian.com

A 26-year-old man has been lynched while nine persons are in critical condition at Assin Bereku in the Central Region.



This follows a clash between angry youth and alleged fraud boys over the death of the 67-year-old woman, Yaa Badua, in the community.



According to the charged youth, the fraud boys are the cause of all the robbery, rampant killing of people, and people mysteriously getting missing in the area.



In a bid to stop the criminal activities in the area, the youth conducted a search in the ghettos where the fraud boys live and found and ceased many parcels of marijuana, guns, cutlasses, knives, mobile phones, laptops and sent the items to the Police and filed a complaint but nothing was done about it.



This pushed them to put the law into their hands and clashed with the fraud boys. In the process, some of the boys were attacked with sticks and cutlasses, and other weapons leading to the death of one while nine others sustained serious injuries.



The Assin Praso Police stepped in and arrested 14 people who are assisting in investigations while the body has been deposited at Assin Fosu Mortuary for Preservation.



Meanwhile, the Leader of Concerned Assin Bereku Youth, William Kweku Mintah Hayford, in an interview with Kasapa FM, charged the Police at the Assin North District to undertake regular patrols at Assin Bereku and its environs to help prevent criminal activities in the communities.