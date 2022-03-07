One busted, 5 others on the run for murder in Amasaman

Crime & Punishment of Monday, 7 March 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

The Accra Regional Police Command have arrested one suspect while pursuing five other suspects for the murder of a 42-year-old man identified as Joshua Lartey, the Oshipi of Ashalaja at Achiaman, near Amasaman yesterday, Sunday, March 6, 2022.



The five suspects are: Rashid Mohammed alias Gizzo, Brown Amoah Akwanor, Nii Obeine, Ayitey Animie alias Asa Brother and Mushe Akwanor are believed to have attacked and shot the deceased in his car while he was on his way home.



The Police said acting on intelligence, they proceeded to the house of one of the suspects, Rashid Mohammed at Sowutuom but met his absence.



A search conducted in the house led to the retrieval of two pump-action guns, one G3 weapon, one revolver, and one cap gun from a locked room.



His wife, suspect Maradia Salihu who was in the house at the time was arrested to assist in investigations.