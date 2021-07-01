One arrested in connection with Agbogbloshie unrest

General News of Thursday, 1 July 2021

Source: 3news.com

A man yet to be identified has been arrested in connection to the unrest that occurred at the Agbogbloshie onion market in the wee hours of Thursday, July 1, 2021.



A collaboration of allied security forces composed of the military, the police and the Ghana Fire Service stormed the market today, Thursday, July 1 to compel the traders to move to Adjen Kotoku.



The allied security forces faced fierce opposition from the traders who protested against the decision saying the land allotted them at the Adjen Kotoku site is too small and also that the stores at the location are not conducive for storing the perishable commodity.



The police fired tear gas to disperse the crowd and there were allegations of live ammunition used which the Operations Commander of the Greater Accra Region, ASP Kwesi Fori refused to confirm when he was interviewed by Dzifa Bampoh on 3FM’s current affairs program First Take.



He however confirmed that “one man was arrested for mobilizing the people to attack the security forces that were on the ground.”



ASP Kwesi Fori said the security forces will remain on the ground till the marked area is cleared of people because “the onion traders have moved and those who are left are not traders but criminals who want to take advantage of the situation.”







