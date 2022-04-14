One Village One Dam:Government is on course to deliver 560 dams - Monitoring and Evaluation secretariat

General News of Thursday, 14 April 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

According to the Monitoring and Evaluation Secretariat, the government is on course to deliver its projected 560 small earth dams across the 5 Northern Regions of the country.



On assuming office in 2017, the Akufo-Addo led government set out its plan to construct the dams under the "One Village One Dam Initiative" as part of the Infrastructure for Poverty Eradication Programme (IPEP).



The initiative focuses on rural and deprived communities, covering 56 districts in the 5 Northern Regions with each district set to have 10 dams.



Five years after commencement of the project, the Monitoring and Evaluation Secretariat in collaboration with Special Development Initiatives and Northern Development Authority, embarked on a special Rapid Evaluation exercise to assess the status of the 1V1D projects in the beneficiary communities.



According to a statement by the National Coordinator of the Secretariat, Honourable Gifty Ohene-Konadu after the evaluation exercise, 478 dam have been constructed.



360 of them them are currently active and serve as “multipurpose water storage providing water all year round for livestock, farming and domestic activities."



According to the Coordinator, 118 dams are yet to be completed where stone pitching and embankment walls are yet to be done.







The National Coordinator also indicated further that the siting for the remaining 82 dams have become a challenge epecially those earmarked for bigger towns and Tamale city.



