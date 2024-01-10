'One Student, One Tablet’ will be implemented soon at the SHS level - Education Minister

General News of Wednesday, 10 January 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Minister of Education, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, has re-echoed a promise by Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia to give every student in public Senior High Schools (SHS) a tablet.



Speaking at the opening ceremony of the 75th Annual New Year School and Conference (ANYSC), Dr Adutwum said that very soon every student in SHS would be given a tablet by the government, as part of the digitalisation agenda.



He made this announcement while praising Dr Bawumia, the flagbearer of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), for championing Ghana’s digitalisation drive.



He said that the vice president has changed the way of doing things in Ghana, through the application of technology and innovation.



“You know we have a digitalisation agenda led by the president but championed by the vice president together with the Ministry of Communication and Digitalisation.



“The vice president’s agenda has done so much for this nation; whether it is mobile interoperability… being able to use digital service for transportation. In the past few years, it was so difficult moving from point A to B in Ghana, now because of Google App you just have to turn on your GPS and your driver would take you from point A to B," he said.



The minister added, “…. We have seen digitalisation in the field of agriculture. Now the latest addition is the field of education and the total transformation of education as you know it, is happening. And very soon you are going to see students with their tablets – One to One – at the Senior High School level,” he added.



Dr Adutwum made these remarks as he was introducing Dr Bawumia to open the 2024 ANYSC on behalf of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo



The 75 (ANYSC), which started on Tuesday, is being held under the theme: “Nurturing Resilience: Adopting Technology and Embracing Humanism for Sustainable Development,” and will end on Thursday, January 11, 2024.



Professor Katrin Niglas, the Vice-Rector for Research at Tallinn University, Estonia, delivered the keynote address at the opening of the school and conference at the Great Hall, UG.



Professor Niglas, in her address, emphasised how the embracement of technology by Estonia in every sector, including education, helped make the small European country one of the most developed countries in the world.



The ANYSC is an annual event that brings together academics, policymakers, business leaders, civil society organisations, and other stakeholders to discuss critical issues affecting the African Continent and Ghana in particular.



This year’s theme focuses on the need to develop resilience, adapt to leverage technology and promote human values and dignity to propel the ended development and progress in Ghana and will be organized around the following sub-themes:



1. Nurturing resilience and leveraging on technology to achieve sustainable growth



2. Promoting education for sustainable development.



3. Towards the attainment of a digital economy: Global Perspectives.



4. New local government system, election 2024, security and peacebuilding.



The deliberations at the conference will be documented and presented to the appropriate authorities for policy interventions.



BAI/OGB



