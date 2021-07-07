'One-Child One-Desk' initiative: Western North Minister supports 3 communities

General News of Wednesday, 7 July 2021

Source: GNA

Western North Regional Minister Richard Ebbah Obeng, has presented 150 study desks to the Nkwadum, Besibema, and Sika ne Asem basic schools all in the Akontombra District.



The Regional Minister indicated that it formed part of the “One-Child One desk initiative” launched in May this year, aimed at clearing over 66,000 desks deficit in schools across the Western North Region.



He said selected schools in Bia West, Bia East, Suaman and Akontombra Districts have so far received their share of the desks which would help clear all the desks deficit in educational institutions within the Region.



The Regional Minister noted that the desks would go a long way to help improve upon teaching and learning especially at the basic level.



“It will also serve as a motivation for pupils to always be in class”, he added.



He commended MP for Akontombra, Alex Djonobuah Tetteh, District Chief Executive for Akontombra, Yawson Amoah, Western North Regional Director in charge of Coastal Development Authority(CODA), Edmond Afriyie, and traditional authorities in the Region for their unflinching support towards the” One-Child One Desk initiative.



Mr Obeng promised to give one hundred bags of cement to complete the construction of an ICT center at Nkwadum started by the community.



He also announced he would sponsor the mock examinations for BECE candidates in the entire Region, this year, noting that would help them pass their Basic Education Certificate Examinations.



The DCE commended the Regional Minister for the gesture and assured the assembly’s readiness to support the initiative with one thousand one hundred(1,100) study desks.



Mr Thomas Coffie, Akontombra District Director of Education also expressed gratitude to the Regional Minister and the District Assembly for the support, which according to him, would help improve upon the standard of education in the area.



He said Fifty-Five schools from the Akontombra District have benefited from the Ghana Accountability for Learning Outcome Project(GALOP) and commended the government for all the educational interventions in the area.



Nana Owusu Kwao II, chief of Nkwadum, lauded the Regional Minister for the initiative and asked pupils to take advantage of all government educational initiatives to become useful to themselves and society.