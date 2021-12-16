Omicron variant fears: KIA, other airports disinfected

Health News of Thursday, 16 December 2021

Source: classfmonline.com

Ghana’s various airports have been disinfected by private waste management company Zoomlion Ghana Limited as part of efforts to mitigate the spread of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 in the country.



The exercise, which was simultaneously carried out on Tuesday, 14 December 2021, covered the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) – Greater Accra; Kumasi Airport – Ashanti Region; and Tamale Airport – Northern region.



The exercise forms part of an arrangement between the government and Zoomlion, which ensures that the airports are disinfected every month to fight the pandemic.



Already, Ghana has recorded 41 cases of the Omicron variant, all of which were detected at KIA.



The international airport’s departure and arrival halls, VIP lounge, the Airport clinic, restrooms, and open spaces were all disinfected.



Briefing the media on the sidelines of the exercise at KIA, a Vector Control Officer at Zoomlion Ghana Limited, Mr King Jones Wonder, said: "We're here today to disinfect this Kotoka International Airport, and we do this on a monthly basis… so, it's time to disinfect this place”.



"We're doing this to curb the spread of especially, the new variant of the Covid-19 called Omicron because it spreads faster than the previous viruses," he stated.



While pointing out that the national disinfection exercise against Covid-19 has helped a great deal, Mr Wonder reminded Ghanaians to continuously abide by the safety protocols.



He also assuaged the fears of both Ghanaians and foreigners coming into the country.



"The airport is safe for all the arrivals, so, we're urging travelers to put away any fears and enjoy their stay in Ghana during and after the Christmas and New Year festivities,” he said.



He further indicated that the chemicals used for the exercise neither had side effects nor were harmful to humans.



According to Mr Wonder, Covid-19 was still in the country, hence cautioned Ghanaians against losing their guard.



"I entreat each and every Ghanaian and all those entering the country, to continue wearing nose masks, observing social distancing, washing their hands, and taking other precautions against the virus," he urged.