Omanhene Nana Akuoko Sarpong honors Dompiahene for bringing rapid development to Agogo

Regional News of Wednesday, 26 January 2022

Source: Patrick Paintsil, Contributor

The Omanhene of Agogo Traditional Area, Nana Kwame Akuoko Sarpong, has honoured his sub-chief Dompiahene Nana Bediako Brogya Sarpong, an astute businessman, for his community-building exploits that have immensely contributed to the rapid development of the Agogo township.



The special honour was bestowed on him during the enstoolment of another sub-chief, Dr. Kofi Agyemang—Nana Krapahene—in recognition of his exemplary leadership and strategic investment partnerships that have brought some big-ticket projects to the area within a relatively short period of his enstoolment, notably the construction of an ultra-modern sports complex to harness sporting talents from Agogo and surrounding communities.



Nana Akuoko Sarpong emphasized in his remarks that chieftaincy enstoolment is not just to add numbers or for putting on regalia but for bringing development and meaningful impact to the community.



Barely a year into his enstoolment as Dompiahene of Agogo, Nana Bediako Brogya Sarpong has greatly impacted the Agogo community in diverse areas of sports, healthcare and community development.



Last year, he flew in a London-based Chelsea FC soccer scout to identify soccer talents in the Agogo township from which two young talented footballers were scouted after a gala competition for further training and preparation for the European and US markets.



Through his charity organization Brogya Foundation, he has impacted the lives of the people of the area through donations and other humanitarian initiatives.

The foundation seeks to promote the wellbeing of children from disadvantaged backgrounds, especially those of women who lost their lives through the complications of childbirth, by providing total support in the areas of education, skills development, health and wellness.



In his speech after the recognition, Nana Bediako Brogya Sarpong pledged his commitment to serve the Nananom and people of Agogo and to make the entire traditional council proud.



“Omanhene Nana Kwame Akuoko Sarpong is a renowned lawyer, a former minister of state and true statesman with several accomplishments. For him to recognize my efforts within my short term of reign is indeed a great honour,” he added.

Present at the occasion were the Agogomanhemaa Nana Kusi Obuadum, elders and members of the traditional council and some selected members of Agogo.