You are here: HomeNews2022 06 07Article 1555172

General News of Tuesday, 7 June 2022

Disclaimer

Source: kasapafmonline.com

Oliver Barker-Vormawor’s traffic offence case adjourned to July 12

« Prev

Next »

Comments (1)

Listen to Article

Oliver Mawuse Barker-Vormawor Oliver Mawuse Barker-Vormawor

The case involving the #FixTheCountry Convener, Oliver Barker-Vormawor, at the Madina District Court has been adjourned to July 12.

This is because the magistrate presiding over the case is on leave.

The #FixTheCountry Convener was on May 12, 2022, charged with careless and inconsiderate driving and non-observance of road markings.

He pleaded not guilty and was granted bail in the sum of GHc30,000 with two sureties.

Oliver Barker Vormawor was arrested during a road exercise by the police as part of a campaign to rid the roads of indiscipline and reckless driving.

The two other drivers who appeared in court on the same day with Oliver Barker-Vormawor pleaded guilty and were fined 300 cedis each.

Join our Newsletter