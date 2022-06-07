Oliver Barker-Vormawor’s traffic offence case adjourned to July 12

General News of Tuesday, 7 June 2022

Source: kasapafmonline.com

The case involving the #FixTheCountry Convener, Oliver Barker-Vormawor, at the Madina District Court has been adjourned to July 12.



This is because the magistrate presiding over the case is on leave.



The #FixTheCountry Convener was on May 12, 2022, charged with careless and inconsiderate driving and non-observance of road markings.



He pleaded not guilty and was granted bail in the sum of GHc30,000 with two sureties.



Oliver Barker Vormawor was arrested during a road exercise by the police as part of a campaign to rid the roads of indiscipline and reckless driving.



The two other drivers who appeared in court on the same day with Oliver Barker-Vormawor pleaded guilty and were fined 300 cedis each.