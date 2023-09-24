Oliver Barker-Vormawor’s mother hospitalised following his arrest

General News of Sunday, 24 September 2023

Oliver Barker-Vormawor, leader of the #OccupyJulorbiHouse protesters has disclosed that his mother was hospitalized following news of his arrest on Thursday, September 21, 2023.



In a tweet, the outspoken activist mentioned that his mother was discharged on Saturday, which coincided with Day 3 of the ongoing protest.



“My mum was taken into the hospital on Thursday when news broke of my arrest,” he stated. “She had been on admission the whole time and was only discharged yesterday. I couldn’t even visit her.”



Barker-Vormawor and some protesters were arrested by the police for violating the Public Order Act and going ahead with their demonstration.



The activist whose voice resonated amidst the unfolding events, stated, "We have just been arrested and taken to the police headquarters. We will provide legal assistance to all those who have been arrested today. This is not democracy."



Background



#OccupyJulorbiHouse, for good reasons, has been trending for three straight days topping trends as protesters under the guidance of Democracy Hub marched against economic malaise and corruption.



On Day 1 (September 21) of the #OccupyJulorbiHouse protests by the Democracy Hub, the police illegally rounded up hundreds of protesters who were marching to demand action on the prevailing economic crisis and corruption.



The illegal arrests, especially how they were conducted by the police, triggered harsh criticism of impeding the constitutional right to protest and deploying highhandedness on the part of the police.



Police sent the detainees to the regional headquarters before splitting them up into about eight police stations dotted across the capital, even as colleague protesters and lawyers worked to secure bail for the illegally detained persons.



In this process, other journalists and protesters who massed up, especially at the Accra Regional Command, encountered some amounts of police violence, including shoving, forced detention, seizure of phone and in the case of others, physical assault.



Day 2 and 3 passed without any major incident as police barricaded the main road leading to the presidency, Jubilee House, even before the protesters began their march towards the place.



While Day 2 saw the blocking of one part of the 37-Accra Road, the final day saw the blocking of both sides which meant vehicular traffic was greatly constrained for the better part of the day.



Both Days 2 and 3 saw some celebrities join the protest.





