Oliver Barker-Vormawor remanded for another two weeks

Barker-Vormawor denied bail again



#FixTheCountry convener charged with treason felony



Judge throws out Oliver Barker for misconduct in court



#FixTheCountry convener, Oliver Barker-Vormawor, has been remanded into police custody for another two weeks.



He is expected to reappear before the court on March 15, 2021.



Convener Oliver Barker Vormawor was, on Monday, February 28, 2022, sent out of court by the sitting judge, Her Honour Eleanor Kakra Barnes Botwe, following a heated argument between him and the judge.



During the proceedings on February 28, 2022, at the Ashaiman District Court, Justice Srem Sai was seeking an inquiry on the court's authority to deal with matters that affect the liberty of Oliver Barker.



State Prosecutor ASP Sylvestre Asare responded by stating that the court was the right medium since the charge of treason felony levelled against him is an indictable offence.



The Magistrate then reminded Barker-Vormawor's legal team that she had earlier ruled that the appropriate forum for requesting bail was the High Court. Mr. Barker-Vormawor’s lawyer, Justice Srem Sai, had raised issues with the jurisdiction of the Ashaiman District Court to preside over a matter that bordered on the personal liberty of his client.



The Magistrate urged him to remain silent while two officers moved closer to urge the accused person to remain calm.



The accused person who ignored the judge continued, "We have not asked for bail. This is a kangaroo court. The bench has not covered itself in glory. I am not going to glorify a sham," Myjoyonline quoted Oliver Barker in a report.



The Magistrate urged the lawyers to restrain the accused person, but the youth activist yelled out again, "This process is a sham."



Background



One of the #FixTheCountry movement convenors, Barker-Vormawor, was remanded into police custody after being charged with Treason Felony on Monday, February 14, 2022.



Barker-Vormawor was arrested at the Kotoka International Airport on his arrival from London and was subsequently detained by the Tema Regional Police Command in connection with a post he allegedly made on Facebook.



Mr Barker-Vormawor's arrest is about a social media post in which he threatened to stage a coup if the E-levy currently under consideration in parliament is passed into law.



During his court appearance on February 14, 2022, the presiding judge, Her Honour Eleanor Barnes, said she does not have the jurisdiction to grant bail to the accused due to the nature of the offence.



She, however, urged the defence team to repeat their bail application at the High Court or challenge her ruling.



