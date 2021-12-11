Old Tafo NCCE intensifies education on SIM card registration

Regional News of Saturday, 11 December 2021

Source: GNA

The Old Tafo Municipal Directorate of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has stepped up public education on re-registration of SIM cards as directed by the National Communication Authority (NCA).



The exercise, which is a collaboration between the NCCE and the NCA, seeks to encourage Ghanaians to register their SIM cards with the Ghana card as part of efforts to capture the identities of mobile phone subscribers.



Officials of the directorate have been visiting public places such as markets and lorry terminals to sensitise the people on the importance of registering their SIM cards and the risk of losing their phone numbers for failure to do so.

They have also been engaging the public through community information centres and public gatherings.



Mr. Suraka Saani, the Municipal Director of NCCE who was a guest speaker at an orientation programme for National Service Personnel in the Municipality used the occasion to entreat the participants to take part in the national exercise.

He said the registration would not only capture the real identities of mobile phone subscribers, but also aid in the fight against mobile money fraudsters.



He reminded them that they had up to March 31 to register their SIM cards and urged them to avoid last minute registration which often resulted in needless overcrowding.



“After registering with your mobile phone, you have to proceed to your service provider to complete the process,” he implored.