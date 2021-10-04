Old Tafo NCCE cautions public on activities of extremist groups

Regional News of Monday, 4 October 2021

Source: GNA

The Old Tafo Municipal Directorate of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), has stepped up public education on activities of extremist groups in the West African Sub-Region.



The Directorate, led by the Municipal Director, Mr. Suraka Saani, has been visiting churches, mosques, fun clubs, markets, and schools to sensitise them on the security threats of extremist groups and the need to look out for such nation wreckers.



All the 16 electoral areas within the Municipality have so far been visited in line with the national campaign on Violent Extremism, National Cohesion, and Peaceful Co-existence which is being implemented by the NCCE in collaboration with the National Security Ministry.



The programme, which is under the theme, “Empowering the Ghanaian to Stand for National Cohesion and Inclusive Participation” and funded by the European Union (EU).



Mr. Saani cautioned the public to be wary of suspicious activities of individuals and groups and report such characters to the appropriate authorities to keep them in check.



Failure to do so as citizens, he said, could compromise their own security and by extension that of the State.



He underlined the need for people to be vigilant at the community level by showing interest in the movements and activities of strangers to safeguard their security.



He also admonished residents to be careful of the kind of groups they joined, especially on social media because some of these terrorist groups could easily indoctrinate them without knowing their agenda.



The NCCE Director called for peaceful co-existence in communities to facilitate development both at the local and national levels.



Mr. Saani said national cohesion could be achieved only when citizens worked together for a common goal and also respected each other in terms of their religion, political affiliation, and their fundamental human rights as guaranteed by the 1992 Constitution.