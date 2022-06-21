Old Students’ Association of Aggrey Memorial SHS condemns alleged rape of student

General News of Tuesday, 21 June 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Old Students’ Association (AMOSA) of Aggrey Memorial Secondary school has condemned the alleged rape of a student by a security guard of the school.



In a statement copied to GhanaWeb, the association recognises rape and sexual violence are criminal acts that can't be condoned.



Parts of their statement reads, "The Old Students’ Association (AMOSA) strongly condemns the alleged rape of the student. We recognise that rape and sexual violence are criminal acts that cannot be condoned. This is horrifying and unacceptable, and call on the Ghana Police to intensify their efforts."



Read the full statement below:



Re: Alleged Rape of Student by Security Guard



We refer to your online publication captioned, Aggrey memorial SHS on the edge after the alleged rape of a student by a security guard. The Old Students’ Association (AMOSA) strongly condemn the alleged rape of the student. We recognise that rape and sexual violence are criminal acts that cannot be condoned.



This is horrifying and unacceptable and calls on the Ghana Police to intensify their efforts and investigations to arrest the alleged culprit and bring him to face the full rigours of the law.



We urge the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection as well as the

Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) does everything in their powers to ensure justice and accountability.



We also call on well-meaning Ghanaians and the general public to assist by providing information leading to the arrest of the alleged culprit, who we understand is on the run.



We at the same time call on the Ministry of Education and Ghana Education Service, in line with the professional code of conduct, to support the efforts of the Ghana Police Service in the handling of this heinous crime by the alleged perpetrator.



Meanwhile, we call on all students, parents, and teachers to remain calm as all

stakeholders work to bring satisfactory closure to this matter.

We urge all state institutions, including all school authorities to strengthen safeguarding efforts to prevent and combat rape and sexual violence within and around the school.



Yours faithfully,



Ↄkↄr Vivian F. Sarpomaa Fiscian

For: AMOSA President