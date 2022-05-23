Ola-Madina Assemblyman cries over lack of waste container in his community

Regional News of Monday, 23 May 2022

Source: Kpodo Dominic

Assemblyman for Ola-Madina community, a suburb in the Cape Coast Metropolis, Hon. Samuel Krah has expressed his unrest over the lack of waste containers to collect waste in his community.



Ola-Madina is two of the coastal communities under the Cape Coast South Constituency in the Central Regional capital.



Although a coastal community, not all the residents are fishermen as some engage in trading and other occupations as well.



However, the state of sanitation in these two communities is not the best. There is no proper refuse dumping site for the residents and even with the current one, there is no waste container to collect the wastes when the place is full.



Due to this, some of the residents sometimes throw their rubbish at the beach.

Meanwhile in interaction with Hon. Samuel Krah, the assemblyman for the area, said, “Before I became an assemblyman there was no waste container in this community. I’ve pursued it for long but nothing significant came out of it.



It was in 2015, during the primaries that the MCE helped to clear the site for us but since then till now, we’ve not gotten a container to keep the waste and it’s a big challenge to the community. Sometimes, I organize community labor to clean the community but at the end of the day, it becomes futile because there is no bin then collect the waste.”



He further mentioned that the current dumping site belongs to a private individual and the owner has threatened to take the land from them. He, therefore, appeals to authorities, stakeholders, and individuals to come to their aid.