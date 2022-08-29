Okyenhene is primordial owner of all Akyem Abuakwa lands - Apedwahene

Regional News of Monday, 29 August 2022

Source: McAnthony Dagyenga

Okyehene holds primordial ownership and control of Akyem Abuakwa lands extending from the Panpanso River in the east to the neighbourhood to river Pra in the west and from the Kwahu border in the precinct of Jejeti in the north to the Densu River in the south of Nsawam, the Chief of Apedwa, Osabarima Asante Frimpong Manso, has stated.



The Apedwahene clarified that at all material times the Apedwa stool had been a subject of the Ofori Panin stool within the Amantuomiensa section of the Benkum division of Akyem Abuakwa Traditional Area.



The chief's statements were contained in a press release he signed and dated August 25, 2022, in reaction to a press conference organized by a group calling itself the "principal opinion leaders of Akyem Apedwa and Mankata family of Panpanso" in Accra last Tuesday.



At the said press conference, the faction alleged that Osagyefo Amoatia Ofori Panin, the Okyenhene, was not the allodial owner of Akyem Apedwa lands.



Unhappy about that utterance against the Okyenhene, the Apedwahene, in the press release, described the aforementioned press conference as "a public exhibition of deceit", "distortion of historical facts" and "gross impersonation which borders on outright criminality."



“Further to the above, the 2004 Akyem Abuakwa State Council Resolution on the grant of concessions and land allocations, reaffirmed the Akyem Abuakwa State Council declaration of 1918, to the effect that any land in Akyem Abuakwa before alienation should be known by Okyenhene and his consent obtained.



"Akyem Apedwa just as all subject stool to Ofori Panin has never and can never be exceptional and therefore firmly support all statement issued by the State Council Secretary of Okyeman Council with regard to this matter.



"Besides the above, there is a more important issue of concern which is the naked and selfish act of betrayal by persons who for petty monetary favours have sold their conscience but even worse and heartbreaking have stood against Okyenhene in favour of an alien interest," the press release stated.



The Apedwa chief also clarified in the press release that "the claim that the Mankata family has transferred right of ownership of 27,000 acres has no documentary proof either at the Akyem Apedwa palace or Akyem Abuakwa State archives at the Ofori Panin fie.



"It might be necessary to reiterate that usufructuary right does not imply the right of alienation. Any such claim is not only an intolerable assault to the integrity of Okyeman but a clear issue of land theft that threatens the public peace and safety."



The release cautioned that "all persons with prospective commercial interest and undertakings with the Mankata family with regard to Akyem Abuakwa lands do so at their own risk," while adding that, "any person who seeks interest in Akyem Apedwa or any Akyem towns must first seek the consent of the chief who shall provide guidance and established procedures and documentations."



