Okyenhene calls on Dampare to restore order at Asamankese following chieftaincy row

General News of Tuesday, 21 December 2021

Source: 3news.com

The Okyenhene, Osagyefo Amoatia Ofori Panin II, has written to the Inspector General of Police, Dr George Akuffo Dampare, to deploy officers to Asamankese following a chieftaincy dispute on Monday, December 20.



Chief of Aworasa Barima Pobi Asomanin II is alleged to have organised some men to besiege the Asamankese palace to install himself as chief under the watchful eyes of Barima Pobi Asomanin, the Chief of Kwaaman.



In what the Okyenhene describes as under Barima Pobi Asomanin’s “misdirection”, the Monday dawn ritual was to replace Osabarima Adu Darko III.



But Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori Panin II insists that Osabarima Adu Darko III remains the legitimate Chief of Asamankese and that “the purported installation of Barima Pobi Asomanin II is unlawful, irregular, uncustomary, being an aberration of Akyem Abuakwa custom and therefore null, void and of no effect”.



“This development is at the background of a chieftaincy impasse resolved and determined in favour of Osabarima Adu Darko III, the legitimate chief of Asamankese, who has duly sworn the oath of allegiance to the Ofori Panin stool, and the chief of Aworasa Barima Pobi Asomanin II, a former claimant to the Asamankese stool, who on several occasions related to this matter, has been fined for serious customary infractions.”



Meanwhile, the Okyenhene notes that intelligence concerning a “spontaneous retaliatory action” to Monday dawn’s incident has been gathered.



“The Osagyefuo views the incident of Monday 20th December, 2021 as an affront to the dignity of Okyeman, a desecration and violation of its cherished customs and tradition,” the letter signed by State Secretary DM Ofori-Atta said.



“Of greater imperative, this obscene, violent and reckless conduct of Barima Pobi Asomanin II has put Asamankese on the verge of civil strife, communal violence and poses a threat to life and property.



“The Osagyefuo unreservedly condemn this act and calls on the Police and other law enforcement agencies to immediately restore order, thoroughly probe the incident, bring all culprits to book and put immediate end to the unlawful seizure and occupation of the Asamankese palace.”



The Paramount Chief of the Akyem Abuakwa Traditional Council has hinted of regular customary disciplinary actions to be taken against Barima Pobi Asomanin II and other errant chiefs.



Meanwhile, police say 38 men were rounded up from the palace and have been sent to the Eastern Regional Police Command “for further action”.