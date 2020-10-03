Politics of Saturday, 3 October 2020

Source: 3 News

Okyeman will emulate Asanteman in Dec 7 polls - Okyenhene

Okyenhene Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori Panin II

Okyenhene Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori Panin II says he would be shocked to the bone if Ghanaians go to the poll and vote against President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



He said any eligible voter who has benefited from the numerous social intervention programmes and other infrastructure development under the Akufo-Addo government must honour the president with a second term.



Addressing a durbar of chiefs and people of the three Akyem states of Abuakwa, Bosome and Kotoku, Okyenhene said the president has distinguished himself and deserves a second term.



Kyebi came to a standstill as the three states held a durbar to honour the president and welcome him home.



The Okyenhene says the people of Akyem have also seen the development under Akufo-Addo as was echoed by Asantehene this week.



He said Okyeman will also honour Akufo-Addo on Monday, December 7.



President Akufo-Addo, on his part, pledged his committment and loyalty to Ghana which he inherited from his grandfather and father, who were keen in the struggle of Ghana’s forward movement.



He hinted of his resolve to be truthful to Ghanaians and pursue the cause of development.

