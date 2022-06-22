You are here: HomeNews2022 06 22Article 1567241

Okyehene shares money to Kyebi students

The Okyehene Osagyifo Amoatia Ofori Panin has gifted school children in the Kyebi area money.

The Okyehene in a video sighted by GhanaWeb is seen handing GH¢20 notes to students who had lined up to receive the money in turns.

The video which has since gone viral on social media is generating various reactions.

To some, the video depicts the benevolence of the Okyehene while others see the act as confirmation of the Okyehene’s love for his citizens.

However, some people have also pointed out that the act forms part of traditional rites performed ahead of the annual Ohum festival.



