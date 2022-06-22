Okyehene shares money to Kyebi students

General News of Wednesday, 22 June 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Okyehene shares GH¢20 notes to school kids



Video of Okyehene sharing money goes viral on social media



Mixed reactions meet video of Okyehene sharing money



The Okyehene Osagyifo Amoatia Ofori Panin has gifted school children in the Kyebi area money.



The Okyehene in a video sighted by GhanaWeb is seen handing GH¢20 notes to students who had lined up to receive the money in turns.



The video which has since gone viral on social media is generating various reactions.



To some, the video depicts the benevolence of the Okyehene while others see the act as confirmation of the Okyehene’s love for his citizens.



However, some people have also pointed out that the act forms part of traditional rites performed ahead of the annual Ohum festival.





Adom TV reporting about 1000 students received Ghc20 each as a gift from Okyehene , Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori Panin as #OhumFestival celebrations about to start pic.twitter.com/S7nGjqjBUS — Austine Woode (@obiMpenaAustine) June 22, 2022

GA/FNOQ