Okudzeto Ablakwa is just an 'attention seeker' - Obiri Boahen on CHRAJ petition

General News of Saturday, 28 August 2021

Source: peacefmonline.com

A Deputy General Secretary for ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana Obiri Boahen says a petition to the Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) by NDC’s North Tongu MP, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa to investigate the 2020 general election will heed to nothing.



He described the North Tongu Constituency Member of Parliament as an "attention seeker" whose agenda will flop.



He spoke in an interview with NEAT FM’s morning show ‘Ghana Montie’.



2 NDC MPs lodge complaint against Ministers, IGP and CDS over Election deaths



Two opposition Members of Parliament (MPs) have petitioned the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) to investigate some seven deaths and eight injuries that occurred during the 2020 Presidential and Parliamentary Elections.



The MPs, Mr Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, the representative of North Tongu constituency and Mr Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, the representative of the Ellembelle constituency, in their petition presented to CHARJ today lodged a complaint against the Minister of the Interior, the Minister of Defence as well as the Inspector General of Police of the Ghana Police Service and the Chief of Defence Staff of Ghana Armed Forces.



The MPs want disciplinary action as well as the prosecution of the officers that caused death and injuries during the polls. They are also seeking compensation for the victims or their representatives.



"The complainants demand that the Commission conduct investigations into the NESTF’s activities during the December 2020 elections at the Techiman South, Odododiodio, Ablekuma Central and Savelugu constituencies in the Bono East, Greater Accra Region, and Northern Regions of the Republic of Ghana," the petition states.



"The Complainants also demand that the investigation identify officials of the Ghana Police Service and Ghana Armed Forces responsible for the unlawful acts the subject matter of the present complaint and the persons under whose command and instructions they acted.



"The Complainants finally demand that the investigation identify the role played by the Ministers of the Interior and Defence in terms of instructions and orders in relation to the conduct resulting in this complaint, and the lack of leadership or proper oversight to prevent, stop or respond in a manner to curb the violations".



