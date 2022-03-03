Okudzeto Ablakwa hails Ghanaian student crossing back into Ukraine to bring compatriots to safety

General News of Thursday, 3 March 2022

Ranking Member of Parliament’s Select Committee on Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has lauded the efforts of a Ghanaian medical student who has helped some Ghanaians cross the Ukraine border to safety.



In a post, the MP who has travelled to Romania to meet up with Ghanaian students who have been able to cross to safety introduced the lady as Maame Akosua. Now known by her colleagues as “The General”, Ablakwa noted that despite making it out of Ukraine, she has made it a duty to help her compatriots also get to safety.



She does so by going back and forth between Ukraine and Romania.



“Meet Maame Akosua, the Ghanaian medical student in Ukraine who kept crossing back into Ukraine to assist in fetching her weary colleagues out of harm’s way and into Romania. Her colleagues call her: ‘The General,” the North Tongu MP captioned an image of himself and Maame Akua on social media.





Several Ghanaians made up of mostly students have been caught up in the ongoing invasion of Ukraine by Russian military forces.



With the Ukrainian airspace closed to flights, rescue and evacuation efforts have been concentrated at the borders of the country.



Meanwhile, the government of Ghana has assured of efforts and commitment to ensure all of its citizens in Ukraine are evacuated at a cost to the state.



The first batch of Ghanaian students from Ukraine arrived in the country on Tuesday, March 1, 2022.



Speaking at a meeting with the families of Ghanaian students in Ukraine later that day, the Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey outlined several measures adopted by government to ensure a successful evacuation exercise.



