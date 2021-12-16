Okudzeto Ablakwa ‘goes after’ Akufo-Addo on land border closure

General News of Thursday, 16 December 2021

Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has criticized President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s decision to continuously have the country’s land borders closed.



President Akufo-Addo in his 27th update on measures taken by government against Covid-19 indicated that the time was not right for the land borders to be reopened.



Earlier in the year, residents of Ketu South and Elubo embarked on a demonstration to press home their demand for the land borders to be opened as its continuous closure was affecting their livelihood.



But the president says the borders will be opened when it is safe to do so.



“As you know, the decision to close our borders, which are a source of livelihood for many, was necessary because we wanted to limit the importation of the virus into the country. We are monitoring the level of the threat of the disease and ongoing vaccinations in our neighbouring countries, as soon as we are satisfied it is safe to do so, the borders will be open.



“Until then, I believe this is not the right time to reopen our land borders, especially as we are determined to prevent the 4th wave, and, as such, they will remain closed until further notice,” Akufo-Addo stressed in his address on Wednesday December 15, 2021.



Taking to social media, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa stated that it is ‘double standard’ on the part of President Akufo-Addo to be berating western nations for closing their borders to African countries in response to Covid-19 whiles having Ghana’s land borders closed.



“Prez Akufo-Addo gets very upset when western nations close their borders to African countries as a COVID-19 response — I share in that outrage. It’s most surprising though that he doesn’t see the obvious inherent contradiction when he continues to keep our land borders closed,” he said in a tweet.





President Akufo-Addo has in recent times chastised European countries such as USA and UK for placing some African countries on a red list.