Okudzeto Ablakwa gifts laptops to SHS prefects in North Tongu

Regional News of Friday, 5 August 2022

Source: Albert-Gooddays Kuzor

Mr. Sammuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, Member of Parliament (MP) for North Tongu Constituency in the Volta region, has donated five pieces of brand new HP laptops to High School prefects in his constituency.



The MP donated the devices to all the five prefects from the various schools on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, during the youth empowerment program held in Battor in the district.



There are five-second circle institutions in the district, Volo SHS, Mefe St. Kizito Senior High Technical School, Dorfo SHS, Battor SHS, and Aveyime-Battor SHS (ABAS).



According to the MP, he donated the laptops with the intention to build the prefects' knowledge in Information Communication Technology (ICT) and other computer-related knowledge.



He said, he wants "them (the beneficiaries) to become good leaders, to become DCEs, I want them to know how to manage office" before they leave school.



The MP also promised to establish office space for school prefects in the various second circle institutions in the districts.



Staff and beneficiaries from the various schools commended Okudjeto Ablakwa for his continuous educational support.



They were grateful for the gesture and promised to use the laptops for their intended purpose.



The laptops belong to the prefectorial department of the various schools and not to the individuals.