Okudzeto Ablakwa flaunts wife on her birthday

Entertainment of Monday, 26 December 2022

Source: peacefmonline.com

Ghanaian MP Sam Okudzeto Ablakwa took to social media on Monday to celebrate the birthday of his beautiful wife.



In a heartfelt post, Ablakwa shared a photo of his wife, expressing his love and admiration for her.



“Happy birthday my bae for life.” Ablakwa wrote in the caption. “The best decision I made 13 years ago and will make a zillion times. Thanks for being a blessing to our kids and I. ????????.”



The post quickly went viral on social media, with many expressing their admiration for the couple and wishing the birthday girl a happy day.



Ablakwa’s followers flooded the comments section with well wishes and heartwarming messages, praising the MP for his love and devotion to his wife.



Overall, the post serves as a reminder of the importance of love and appreciation in relationships.



It’s always nice to see public figures expressing their love and affection for their significant others.



We hope that the couple continues to have a happy and healthy relationship.



