Okudzeto Ablakwa applauds Methodist church for condemning Bishop Bosomtwe’s political comment

Politics of Wednesday, 11 May 2022

Source: Isaac Donkor Distinguished

The member of Parliament for the North Tongu constituency and a staunch member of the opposition National Democratic Congress(NDC), Mr. Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has glorified the Methodist Church for not supporting Bishop Bosomtwe’s comment against Mahama.



In a statement posted on Facebook today, May 11, 2022, Mr. Ablakwa asserted that the leadership of the Methodist Church Ghana has exhibited maturity by swiftly neutralizing themselves from the partisan comment made by the former Obuasi diocesan Bishop of the Church.



“The maturity and exemplary leadership of the revered Methodist Church on the Rt. Rev. Stephen Bosomtwi-Ayensu saga is commendable. On a lighter note, it is praiseworthy that they didn’t demand Neutrality Allowance before swiftly re-establishing the partisan neutrality of the celebrated Methodist Church.” He wrote.



According to Mr. Ablakwa, it will be irreverent for the Church to Associate the image of Christ with partisan politics even against the NDC despite selecting all their running mates from the church including their recent Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang.



“It would be blasphemous and sacrilegious to attempt any alignment of the body of Christ with partisan politics.



“Not even the NDC tradition is entitled to engage in such utter blasphemy despite selecting all our southern Running Mates from the Methodist congregation since 1992: Kow Nkensen Arkaah (1992 Elections); John Evans Atta Mills (1996 Elections/before becoming Flagbearer in 2000 and winning the 2008 Elections as President); Paa Kwesi Bekoe Amissah-Arthur (2012 and 2016 Elections); Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang (2020 Elections),” he added.



This comes after the Methodist Church of Ghana has released a statement indicating its neutrality toward a statement made by the Rt. Rev. Bosomtwi Ayensu, a former Bishop of the Obuasi Diocese and currently the Superintendent minister of the Amakom circuit in the Ashanti region while speaking to journalists at the Methodist Church 25th Synod held at the Obuasi Mount Zion Methodist Society.



In the said statement, Bishop Bosomtwe clearly stated that anyone who wishes to repeal the E-Levy policy will never win power and also added that Mahama’s promise is just a mere political talk that is only meant to get more votes in the upcoming 2024 elections.



This follows ex-President Mahama’s comments to repeal The E-Levy when re-elected in 2024.